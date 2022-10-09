The Erie Art Museum held its Second Sundays art event, where they take themes from pieces in their exhibits and partake in activities to explore them.

Many of the themes in the gallery revolved around identity and culture, so they focused on values Sunday. One source of inspiration is the art museum’s “Out of Many: Stories of Migration” exhibit where they engaged with the art by considering the lives of immigrants.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to engage with the museum and the works around it. They are facilitated and we try to guide it as much as possible to connect with the community in allowing them to have a personal experience with the collection as well,” said Lakshmi Cruz Galan, education manager, Erie Art Museum.

Second Sundays at the art museum are held monthly, where admission is “pay-what-you-wish” with donations being appreciated.