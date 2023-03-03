(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Put on the waterproof hiking shoes, layer up, and avoid scary movies for a couple of nights because Presque Isle State Park is hosting another nighttime hike.

Presque Isle After Dark will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Participants will meet at Presque Isle Lighthouse, and the route will proceed from there along the sidewalk trail, other side trails and then perhaps the beach.

“We try to do the hikes during the full moon so we have some light, but we try to discourage the use of flashlights during the night hikes because they mess with your night vision,” said John Laskos, environmental education specialist for Presque Isle and night hike guide. “We bring flashlights just in case we need them.”

After-dark hikes are fairly common at Presque Isle State Park. Typically, they’re held in the fall, winter and spring season. Laskos’ side night hikes in the summer mean dealing with more bugs, so they schedule the hikes for the winter and shoulder seasons.

“You never know what you’re going to see (on the night hikes) — you could get lucky and see a river otter, for example. We just did a night hike a few weeks ago and some of the group got to see a river otter on the trail ahead of us,” Laskos said. “But there’s no guarantee what you will see.”

It’s not just what you’ll see, but also what can be heard. Coyotes also call Presque Isle home, and they’re vocal at night.

“We can hear coyotes howling, and sometimes we get them to answer us, and at times they’ve been very close to us,” Laskos said. “That’s pretty spooky, and people get a kick out of that.”

“The big attraction is that you never know what you’ll see or hear.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The walk only covers about two miles. During the walk, Laskos discusses the local flora and fauna and the full moon. He’ll also talk a bit about the park’s history and other local history. Participants should wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather.

The guided walk is free.

Presque Isle State Park is at 301 Peninsula Dr. in Erie.