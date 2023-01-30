The City of Erie is receiving $200,000 to help make city streets safer.

Monday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced the funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson for Sen. Casey said the funding will allow for the city to develop a safety action plan — which will help to address the concerns of drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Sen. Casey added, “this $200,000 grant is a much-needed investment that will allow Erie to envision how it can make its streets safer for residents and all those visiting northwestern Pennsylvania.”