A local senior living center is receiving upgrades to its facility for guests to participate in more outdoor activities.

Springhill Retirement Community celebrated philanthropy on Monday during a ribbon cutting for the new outdoor recreation area. New features include gardens, a new bocce court, a putting green, a horseshoe pit and an aquatic center.

The recreation areas are funded by philanthropy by Springhill being a nonprofit.

The president and CEO of Asbury Foundation told us how it feels to provide their residents with the completed six to eight year project.

“Oh amazing, but again they’re donors. Our residents are our primary donor. When they want to see something happen here they step up and make it happen,” said J.D. Shuman, President and CEO of Asbury Foundation.

Shuman said that Springhill is a great example of how philanthropy can make the exceptional happen.