Senior citizens can once again “ride the E for free.”

State Representative Bob Merski and the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) resumed the EMTA Senior Bus Pass Program.

Anyone 65 or older can receive a Senior Citizen Transit Identification card by providing valid identification. Senior citizens are also eligible for free Lyft rides through this program.

“The pandemic kept some seniors home and discouraged others from using mass transit more than strictly necessary,” Merski said. “Now, with more folks vaccinated and COVID-19 posing less of a severe threat, we’re anticipating seeing more seniors return to riding the bus more regularly – especially as gas prices continue to rise.

“Our bus pass program will provide a ‘one-stop-shop’ in which seniors can obtain an application, receive any help they need completing it, and get their Senior ID card issued – all in one visit to our office. I encourage anyone who is eligible for a pass but does not yet have one to stop by.”

Seniors can visit Rep. Merski’s office to apply for and receive their Senior Citizen Transit Identification cards. They can also apply online or by visiting the EMTA office at 208 E. Bayfront Parkway.

“Trying to just let folks know, especially with the increase in gas prices, unfortunately. Also, with the pandemic and some of the mandates going away or decreasing to some degree, it’s a good time, we thought, to remind folks that they can also look for alternative ways of transportation,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO, EMTA.

For more information on the program, visit ride-the-e.com/fixed-route and scroll down to the Senior Citizen Route – Fixed Route section or call 814-459-8922, ext. 101.

This program helps senior citizens not only in Erie, but in all of the commonwealth. The senior free fare program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery.