The Residence at Presque Isle Bay showed off the holiday spirit of its senior living community with a craft and gift festival.

More than a dozen vendors were set up in the lobby of the facility on Wednesday for a holiday craft show.

An organizer said the idea is to bring seasonal shopping opportunities to the residents, especially those who aren’t able to go out on their own.

“We put together a shop for all of our residents so they can enjoy shopping for the holidays for all of their family members but within our community,” said Nathan Maietta, executive operations officer.

“As you know, the weather around Erie is not always the best, so it’s easier for them to travel within the community rather than out. And it gets all of our local vendors inside to co-op with us and the residents.”

Maietta added that Wednesday’s event was a success, and the residents have been thrilled with the result.