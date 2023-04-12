Local senior citizens find out where they “stand” regarding physical fitness.

The Glenwood YMCA provided free senior health assessments to the public on Wednesday. They were gauging things like strength, balance and flexibility.

Test results are then used to help people identify specific health goals. It can be as simple as getting groceries from the store to the car, reaching for the top shelf or even getting out of bed.

“Those are all things that used to be very easy, and as we age, we find out that they’re becoming more difficult. It’s very important to stay active because if you don’t use it, you lose it. The new smoking is sitting and being sedentary,” said Emily Irwin, member engagement director, Glenwood YMCA.

Seniors could also learn more about silver sneakers — a program that for many, can be free of charge.