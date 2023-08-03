The Barber National Institute is unveiling the completion of its new sensory playground and introducing the students to more learning opportunities.

Amanda Richardson, an occupational therapist for the center, said the construction of the playground is inclusive for all students with easy accessibility.

Aspects of the playground that appeal to all the senses include birds at bird feeders, planting and more.

“For a lot of our students, play can be difficult. It might not come easy for them so we tried to create this space that we didn’t really have here on site yet. A lot of our students are just naturally sensory learners so they take information from their environments and then they process it, and if they need help doing that, we tried to create a space that would help them along with that,” said Richardson.

She added the project has been thought about for a long time and they are grateful for the support in bringing it to life.