The ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is feeling a little sweeter after receiving a generous donation.

Tim Horton’s presented at check for over $32,000 from their Smile Cookie Campaign.

Every year for one week, proceeds from the cookies that are sold at local Tim Horton’s locations are collected.

The executive director said this is the most they have ever received from this campaign.

“It’s really turned into this fun community initiative where we have companies battling each other to see who can outdo each other. We’ve had some amazing support from some supporters who are with us today. They buy cookies for their clients, their friends and their teammates. We are so thrilled to partner with Tim Hortons on something as special as this,” said Ainslie Brosig, executive director of the Experience Children’s Museum.

The donation will play a vital role in their mission to inspire and educate children.