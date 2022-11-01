Volunteers from Penelec and the Presque Isle Partnership are getting a head start putting up the holiday lights around Presque Isle State Park.

One light at a time is hung up through Presque Isle in preparation for Presque Isle Lights in December.

“We are kind of just kind of getting the foundation laid so that when the bad weather does come, we have a lot of the work already done. So today, we are really focusing on outlining the buildings and adding different lights,” said Jon DeMarco, Discover Presque Isle.

Dozens of volunteers from Penelec and Presque Isle Partnership sorted the lights as line workers hung them on trees and the buildings.

If you visit Presque Isle and drive around the park, you will be able to see Penelec bucket trucks and Discover Presque Isle volunteers hanging up the lights until Thursday.

Penelec gave an estimated $10,000 in-kind contribution to hang the lights.

“But I hope people in Erie are starting to want to do this each year, take a little drive around and see them, see the nature enhanced. It’s a beautiful park, and with some Christmas lights and holiday lights, it even brings up more beauty,” said Todd Meyers, spokesperson, Penelec.

During Presque Isle Lights, the partnership tent will be located at the second parking lot with a special surprise.

“We are bringing back our signature frog button that many are familiar with from Discover Presque Isle. Pepe the Frog will be dressed up in his winter costume on the button and that of course benefits the Presque Isle Partnership to keep these events free,” DeMarco added.

The lights will be turned on Dec. 1. Click here for more information on the event.