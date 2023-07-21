The City of Erie proudly welcomed a new group of naturalized citizens to its ranks Friday.

Friday morning, several dozen immigrants took the Oath of Citizenship at the Erie Federal Courthouse. The group filled the courtroom as people from around the world and all walks of life became U.S. citizens.

Mayor Joe Schember was on hand for the ceremony to represent the city as well as a member of the League of Woman Voters who was there to help register folks to vote.

And she said while she was there in an official capacity, the ceremony has a special place in her heart.

“To be honest, it’s a personal gratitude for me, because I am a naturalized citizen. So I really whole heartedly just got a great joy out of the ceremony, because I know how much it meant to me,” said Lucia Vasaio Krupicz of League of Women Voters.

According to our crew, there were approximately 60 to 65 people taking the Oath of Citizenship Friday.