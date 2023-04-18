An insurance company is taking the time to contribute to educational programs in our region.

Erie Insurance is donating $824,000 to educational nonprofits in the community. This funding is to help extend learning programs to students as part of Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The EITC program began in 2001 and Erie Insurance has donated more than $10 million throughout the years.

One recipient has partnered with Erie Insurance for over 10 years and said this grant provides scholarships for kids to attend high-quality programs.

“Our children are ready to go to school so that’s what it’s all about. We want our children to be prepared. Early Connections appreciates Erie Insurance partnership but also their vision,” said Michelle Harkins, executive director, Early Connections.

“Of course, education is really important to us because it is the future of our workforce. It’s the future of our community — it’s future generations for all of us,” said Ann Scott, community outreach manager, Erie Insurance.

Scott added this program allows Erie Insurance to expand the reach of its philanthropic support and increase the impact of each dollar donated.