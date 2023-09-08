(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fundraiser honoring the North East first responder that was killed in the line of duty in late August will be taking place this October.

The first annual Shawn Giles Memorial Bowling Fundraiser will take place Oct. 22, 2023 at Westway Lanes (8674 West Ridge Road) in Girard. The cost is $40 per person.

Giles was killed while directing traffic at the scene of an accident on Aug. 20, 2023. One person is in custody, facing charges including homicide by vehicle, driving without a license, among other charges.

The announcement from Brookside Fire Co. St 24 states they “want to raise funds to help ensure changes are made to keep our first responders safe every time they answer the call.”

Click here for information on attending the memorial fundraiser.