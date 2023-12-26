An Erie woman has welcomed her new baby on Christmas morning.

Aubrianna Guthrie said she was already admitted to the hospital a week prior to having her baby with a medical condition.

She said she woke up on Monday bleeding and underwent a C-section. She welcomed her baby Raelyn at 10:30 a.m.

“She’s actually doing really well for only being thirty-four weeks. She’s doing about as well as we can expect her to. She was getting oxygen, like, through an intubation tube. She’s off the oxygen, she’s breathing room air through a CPAP machine, so she was able to get extubated. We were able to hold her for the first time this afternoon,” said Guthrie.

Guthrie also said Raelyn arriving early was a bit of a surprise, but she is a wonderful Christmas present.