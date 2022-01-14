Sherman, NY community comes together to help victims of tragic fire

A community is coming together to help the victims of a tragic fire in Chautauqua County.

Watson Taylor, 1, died in the fire that leveled his family’s home on West Main Street in Sherman, New York. Investigators have determined the Wednesday morning fire was accidental and electrical in nature.

Watson’s mother and four siblings escaped, although a brother and sister are being treated for burns.

The Stanley Fire Department in Sherman, NY is collecting donations for the family at the station located at 122 Park Street. The department’s Facebook Page is asking for money, gift cards and clothing.

The collection begins Friday night and will continue throughout the weekend:

Friday — 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If there’s anything you can do to help out the family, they are asking you to please do so.