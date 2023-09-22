The community is invited to participate in a suicide prevention walk this weekend.

The Out of the Darkness Walk will be held at Presque Isle State Park on Sept. 23. Check-in time is at 9:30 a.m. at the Rotary Pavilion with the walk beginning at 11 a.m.

The walk is described as a journey of remembrance, hope and support and is an effort to reflect on how suicide and mental health impact our community. The event supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

September is Suicide Prevention Month. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, the AFSP can help. You can get in contact with them by calling or texting 988.