Shoe Fly held a grand re-opening ceremony on Wednesday.

The shoe store held a ribbon cutting to feature their expanded showroom with a wider selection of footwear.

They are introducing their sister company, Appalachian Running Company, and are adding popular brands to the center like Birkenstock, Altra, and Merrell.

Previously, the Peach Street location primarily specialized in New Balance adult athletic shoes.

“Erie’s always been one of our strongest stores and we really see the potential to continue to grow here. The opportunity to kind of get a fresh start. Almost any business over time gets a little stale, or a little tired, and this is an opportunity for us to really plant a stake and say we’re really here for the long term,” said Todd Lewis, president of Shoe Fly.

Shoe Fly moved into its Erie location 14 years ago and has 20 locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and New York.