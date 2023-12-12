Forty students from various schools around the community got to “Shop with a Hero” on Tuesday.

Each of the students was able to spend $100 on whatever gift they wanted in Walmart while doing it alongside their favorite law enforcement officer or first responder.

“We fundraise for this program. We get donations, and then I reach out to the schools, and I say, ‘this is how many kids we can bring from your school’, and then they select the kids that they feel would benefit the most from this program,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, a community service officer with PSP Troop E.

“I know that the children that are usually chosen for this are underprivileged, so it’s great they have the fundraising and donors that really come out to support this event,” said Robert Fisher, chief hospital corpsman.

Fisher did not have a program like this while he was growing up and wishes he did.

Meanwhile, Trooper Schick has participated in PSP’s “Shop with a Hero” for the last 10 years and said they want kids to be able to see first responders in a different atmosphere.

“This might be the only interaction that they have had with a first responder, and it gives them the chance to hang out with them shop with for a couple of hours,” said Schick.

Although the students can shop for themselves, many used this opportunity to incorporate others.

One student showcased her well-thought-out gifts for her family and friends.

“My best friend, I love her. My friends really wanted something, and I wanted to get them something. And my dad, I feel like he needs a gift,” said Violet Ferko, a student.

“I really hope that they take that giving spirit that they all have. And also, that the police and the fire department and the EMTs, they’re not there is a scary thing. They’re there to help them out,” added Fisher.

There will be five more “Shop for a Hero” events in the upcoming weeks at Walmarts around the region.