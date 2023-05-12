A local brewery goes a short way to help raise funds for the Humane Society.

Friday night, folks laced up their running shoes for a unique event, the 0.01 K at Erie Ale Works at 416 West 12th Street.

To participate, a $10 entry fee is charged which goes directly to the Erie humane society.

Folks are encouraged to wear a themed outfit to take part in the short course of approximately 32 feet and then celebrate accordingly afterwards.

“There’s people that have been here through every iteration since we started, its our regular customers and a bunch of people we don’t know, so we get to meet new people, and hang out with our usual customer base, which is a lot of fun,” said Jeff McCullor, co-owner of Erie Ale Works.

This year marks the seventh annual running of the 0.01 K.