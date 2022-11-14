Monday, Nov. 14, is National American Teddy Bear Day, and to celebrate, Shriners Children’s Hospital and Build-A-Bear teamed up to provide hope and healing to children in need.

They’re launching what is called a “buddy cart,” which allows patients who are scheduled to receive surgery to build their own teddy bear beforehand. The bears provide comfort for the children, provide a sense of safety and distract patients from the health challenges they may face.

“Kids love to play and so play is just a natural part of a child’s life. The buddy room is just a way that we can help a child through a painful procedure. If they’re having surgery, it gives them something to look forward to, and it’s a good comfort item for the child.” said Michelle Derooy, child life specialist.

The Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated 5,000 stuffed animals to the healthcare system to help kickstart this cause.