This year’s telethon for Shriners Children’s Erie was a big success thanks to the generosity of the Erie region.

For its 10th year, JET 24/FOX 66 was proud to partner with Shriners to hold the telethon, which took place at the Millcreek Mall.

The money raised helps make sure children continue to receive the very best pediatric specialty care — that happens regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

“Our Erie community is so generous. You know, we’ve been here almost 100 years, and they continue to step up year after year to support us and support our mission and understand how important it is to have us here in this community and being able to take care of not only children locally but throughout our whole region,” said Micheal Widrig, marketing and communications, Shriners Children’s Erie.

As of Wednesday morning, the total amount raised was $19,500.