(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shriners Children’s Erie and Spirit Halloween’s Spirit of Children program are hosting a Trunk or Treat event for Shriners Children’s Erie patients and their families.

According to a release, the Trunk of Treat event will take place at Shriners Children’s Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Staff members of the medical center and the local Spirit Halloween stores will decorate their trunks for Halloween, providing a safe place for patients to trick-or-treat.

Each child will also receive a mini pumpkin to take home in addition to a costume provided by Spirit of Children.