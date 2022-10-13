Halloween came a little early tonight for some children.

Shriners Children’s Erie hosted it’s first Trunk-or-Treat event for patients and their families.

Halloween is about many things, trick-or-treating, dressing up in fun costumes, and other spooky activities. But for Shriners Children’s Erie, it’s about letting kids be kids.

The Shriners Children’s hospital parking lot was filled with ghosts, goblins and ghouls, and even a little prisoner.

Staff members decorated their parking lot Thursday night as nearly 30 cars passed out some tasty treats to Shriners patients and their families.

“Very exciting to see kids living their true life, dressed up in their costumes, getting ready for Halloween. We see them a lot in our clinic setting, in a medical setting, and it’s nice to see them enjoying being kids,” said Kristin Maguire, child life specialist, Shriners Children’s Erie.

Child life specialists do so much for these kids, relieving stress and anxiety through non-medical treatment and play, which gives them a break from tough medical treatments.

The hospital can be a scary place for kids, especially with patients that have already been through so much.

The Halloween celebration gives the opportunity to let kids be themselves, making less-scary memories at the hospital.

“Being able to see the donations that we’re working really hard to get in our stores are making a difference in children’s lives is something that is completely indescribable,” said Ashleigh Lang, regional zone manager, Spirit Halloween.

Spirit Halloween provided free costumes for the kids so they could get the full Halloween experience.

“Every year we actually get to go into the hospitals, get to be a part with the kids, see the difference that we’re making, and putting smiles on kid’s faces is so priceless,” said Lang.

Halloween may be filled with frights at times, but today it’s about finding a way to take any fears and worries away from children.