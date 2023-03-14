A young girl with a penchant for dancing ran into a misstep after discovering she had an infection that could affect her ability to perform.

Shriner’s Hospital helped keep her on stage.

“I first started dancing when I was three years old and I’ve just loved it. Since I started, I’ve loved being able to perform in front of people and to have friendships that have lasted such a long time since I was a little kid,” said Kaleena Williams, Shriners Children’s patient.

Kaleena Williams, 13, was scared she wouldn’t be able to do the thing she loved most after doctors at Shriners Children’s Erie diagnosed her with an infection in her hip called Osteomyelitis, which causes significant bone fracture.

“It makes me want to cry thinking you know that there were moments where we were not sure if she was going to be able to dance again,” said Kristen Huber, mother of Kaleena Williams.

Williams underwent hip surgery, and now, with the help of doctors and physical therapists at Shriners Children’s, Williams is back on her feet.

“Five months and 22 days after major hip surgery, Dr. McClincy released her to return to full activity, which is amazing for my daughter, amazing for Shriners, amazing for Dr. McClincy and his team,” said Huber.

“Going back to high-level dancing is a great, extreme feat for anybody, but coming back after an extreme surgery, it really shows her level of determination. And working together with her, we were able to get her back to that,” said Mary Eighmy, physical therapist, Shriners Children’s Erie.

Williams says now she’s looking forward to her future in dance.

“I can do so much more. I feel like I’m even stronger than I was before,” said Kaleena.

“Going from 26 hours a week dancing to major hip surgery, and now that road to getting her back to where she was, it’s an amazing thing to watch up close,” said Kaleena’s mother.