(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Community residents are once again asked to show their generosity toward an organization helping children.

The Shriners Children’s Erie Telethon is taking place live Tuesday, March 14 on JET 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall.

People are encouraged to call during the telethon to make a donation to the organization which has been around for 96 years.

The telethon is one way for Shriners to carry out their mission of helping kids regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Join us tonight beginning at 5 p.m. on air and online.