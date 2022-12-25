On Christmas Day, there’s a lot to celebrate, and the people of Saint Joseph’s Church at morning Mass seemed to agree.

“We’re very excited to celebrate Christmas with two littles. It’s very important for us to teach them the true meaning of Christmas, bringing them to church, making sure that they’re around family, friends and our loving church community here as well,” said Kelsie Ferry, St. Joe’s parishioner.

Those who attended Mass at St. Joseph’s Sunday morning shared with WJET that they’ll never forget the reason for the season.

“I try not to get too wrapped up in the gifts, but really want to reflect on the gift that god has given us in his son Jesus Christ,” said Tom Brager, St. Joe’s Music Ministry.

For the past several days, severe winter weather has impacted travelers throughout the region, first with subzero temperatures and poor road conditions. One person said that road conditions for both midnight and morning Mass were difficult to navigate.

“If you made it in this morning, bravo. I was here for midnight mass also, that was a little hairier I’d have to say. I’m really happy with all of the people that made it to both last night and this morning, I was really happy to see how many people made it in,” said Jaci Phillips, St. Joe’s Music Ministry.

Even City of Erie Police were keeping busy and making sure that those who need help on Christmas Day could receive it.

One officer told us that they’re seeing a few accidents here and there due to road conditions, but overall, people around the city seem to be in good spirits.

“It’s kind of nice to be out and wish people merry Christmas as you see them on the street. Everybody seems to be in a good mood. Driving back just now I had like three different people wave at the police car as I drove by,” said Corporal Shawn Stafford, Erie Police Department.

“It’s nice to see people out in the city and obviously, we have to keep a number of officers on the street Christmas Day to take care of anything that might happen,” Stafford continued.

From all of us here at Your Erie, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!