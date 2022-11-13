On Sunday, the Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated the birthday of the founder of Sikhism.

Members at Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated Guru Nanak’s 553rd birthday with food and a ceremony.

Some of the main teachings of Guru Nanak include: We should all work to live an honest living, to share what we have for those that are less fortunate and conversations of equality including supporting women’s rights.

“They are also engaging in some fellowship with other Sikhs and other non-Sikhs. We have members of interfaith services here, people from all the other religious affiliations, exchanging ideas, finding our similarities and spending the time that way,” said Jay Kang, member, Sikh Temple.

Their hope is to spread the message of diversity and inclusion in the community.