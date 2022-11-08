The Benedictines for Peace held a silent peace walk outside of the Erie County Courthouse in honor of our right to vote in free and fair elections.

They also walked mindfully for a peaceful transition of power, something they said hasn’t happened over the past several years. The Benedictines added that those partaking in elections should be able to do so without fearing harm.

“Election processes and peaceful transitions of power are the cornerstones of our democracy. On Election Day, everyone should feel safe: people casting their ballots, people working the polls, people who are running as candidates and all election officials. Voting in a democracy is how we all make our voices heard,” said Melinda Hall, the Very Reverend at the Cathedral of St. Paul.

The peace walk began at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. Paul and concluded in front of the courthouse.