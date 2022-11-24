The Sisters of Saint Joseph continued their tradition of serving Thanksgiving meals to the community.

Thursday was their 34th annual Thanksgiving dinner delivery event. Volunteers lined up and handed out thanksgiving dinners to families facing financial hardship.

The goal was to serve those in the community who are homeless or in need of a meal. Over 1,000 meals were ordered thanks to hundreds of donors.

“The excess money that we get, because people are so generous, is given out after the first of the year to food banks in the community and local churches,” said Sister Mary Drexler, president of the Sisters of St. Joseph.

Sister Mary added that they partnered with Gannon University and had over 80 volunteers show up this year.