Teachers in North East are receiving meals from one local restaurant. It’s an effort to celebrate their hard work.

For the third year in a row, The Skunk & Goat Tavern is giving back to the North East School District, providing lunches to faculty.

On Friday afternoon, 250 lunches were dropped off at North East Elementary School.

Red Letter Hospitality created the initiative to help frontline workers during the pandemic. One representative said they continue to support teachers and workers in the community.

The superintendent of the North East School District said they appreciate the meals.

“They’ve been a great partnership and they really support our students and our staff throughout the school year. This is just a way for them to send an appreciation to all the staff in the North East School District, and it is greatly appreciated,” said Dr. Michele Hartzell, superintendent, North East School District.

Red Letter Hospitality also provided many meals to first responders during the pandemic. Lewis said it’s important for the company to give back.