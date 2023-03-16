Let the shenanigans begin! St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us, and to celebrate, here is a list of events around Erie to help get you in the Irish spirit.

Kegs & Eggs at VooDoo Brewery

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day starting at 8 a.m. by having a breakfast buffet at VooDoo Brewery! They’re also featuring food and drink specials throughout the week, and you can learn more about their event here.

St. Patrick’s Day Bash! at Big Bar

Head to downtown Erie and stop at Big Bar for their St. Patrick’s Day Bash starting at 9 a.m.! The first 250 attendees will win a free Big Bar shirt but don’t worry, they’ll be giveaways happening all day long. You can find out more online.

St. Patrick’s Day at Oasis Pub

The Oasis Pub is also kicking off Saint Patrick’s Day with a morning breakfast featuring: specialty breakfast, reubens, green beer, themed cocktails, festive music, giveaways and more! Learn all the event details on their Facebook page.

St. Patrick’s Day Hoops & Hops at UPMC Park

The Erie SeaWolves is celebrating the Irish spirit by hosting a Hoops & Hops St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza on Friday, March 17, from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the UPMC Park Stadium Club. You can learn more on their website.

St Patrick’s Day Celebration with the Que Abides & The Mulligans Live at Altered State

Altered State will be opening at 11 a.m. on St. Patty’s Day and partying all day long! Because some like it hot and some like it cold, they’ll be ready with some craft concoctions like Irish Coffee, famous Grasshoppers, Shamrock Shakes and Pennsylvania craft beers and whiskeys. Learn more about this event online.

The Annual Hotel St. Patrick’s Day Party at Edinboro Hotel

The Edinboro Hotel will be open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and got green beer flowing and all your Irish drink favorites all day. Hungry? We’ve got our amazing Reuben’s & Reuben Crispy Roll appetizers. Live music will start with Jesse James Weston at 4 p.m. then Mayflower Hill will take the stage from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Learn more about this event here.

Erie Ale Works’ St. Paddy’s Day

Eire Ale Works is teaming up with E Dogg’s Bistro for some fun with food and drink on St. Patrick’s Day. Come celebrate the festivities starting at 3 p.m. for a green drink or two, reubens, cabbage/potato soup, and a plethora of draft beer to make you feel good. Learn more on their website.

St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans & Wine Tasting @ Jade Winery

What a fun time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day weekend with your friends! Come on out and enjoy wine sampling from our various vendors, listen to some great tunes along with bidding on a wide selection of raffle baskets. More information on this event can be found online.