Tim Hortons has a special promotion to benefit a local organization.

From May 1 through the 17, it’s “Smile Cookie Week” at all Tim Hortons locations where 100% of proceeds from the cookies go to a local organization.

The organization’s choice for northwestern Pennsylvania is the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum. The benefit has been going on for the past several years, and each year it gets bigger and bigger.

“Whether you do it once or through our store a few times during the week or if you wanted to pair your coffee up with this adorable cookie, the impact is significant,” said Jennifer Schivler, Tim Horton’s franchise store owner

She said some businesses are buying the cookies by the hundreds to support the museum. In 2020, they raised $14,000.