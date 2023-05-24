(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Itching to stretch your legs in the warm summer weather this year? Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs state parks got you covered with their June events!

The parks will feature 10 programs in the “Great Outdoors Month” for park-goers to celebrate the summer season, learn about the environment around them and spend their time – of course- in the great outdoors.

Here’s what park officials are planning for next month:

Lagoon by Pontoon

May 26 to September 10

Experience the wetland plants, animals, history and the management of natural resources on this free interpretive pontoon ride. Rides are Friday, Saturday, & Sunday at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. It’s on a first come first serve basis. Sign-up begins 15 minutes prior to the start time at the pontoon station and you must be present at sign-in. Children 12 and younger must wear a PFD (lifejacket).

Virtual Wildlife Wednesday

June 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Join park educators for a virtual presentation of the wildlife of Presque Isle that is captured on camera traps, video and photography. See what the educators encounter and what to expect to see in the month of June. Registration ends on June 4.

Adopt a Beach

June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon

Join us in our efforts to keep our beaches clean. Participate in data and litter collection and help make a difference! An adult must accompany children. This community science effort is also a great way to earn service hours. Bags, gloves and site assignments will be given out at sign-in at the AAUW pavilion.

Erie Bluffs Nest Check

June 15 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Assist the park educators with checking the activity of their 22 bluebird boxes at Erie Bluffs. Hike approximately 1.5 miles as we visit the boxes and inspect the eggs and babies. You will learn how to encourage cavity-nesting birds to take up residence on your property. Sunscreen, water and insect repellent are recommended.

Bicycle Tour of Presque Isle

June 22 from 10:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn about park history and its flora and fauna while enjoying a leisurely bicycle ride. Helmets are mandatory for all riders. Plan on riding about 10 miles. Don’t forget your water bottles and sunscreen. Limited to 20. Register by June 20.

Presque Isle Behind the Lens

June 23 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

View photos and videos captured by the educators and hear the stories they have to share about them. The pictures and videos are captured by digital camera, camcorder and camera traps placed throughout the park. Limited to 50. Registration ends June 21.

Introduction to Fishing at Elk Creek

June 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Learn the basics of fishing in the diverse waters of Elk Creek. Fishing poles, tackle, and bait are all provided. If you own your own gear you are welcome to use it. We will be fishing from shore. Limited to 15. Register by June 22.

Beach Botany Walk

June 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Participate in wildflower and plant identification with a park naturalist. We will be walking on the beach and identifying flowers and plants. Bring your ID books, bottled water and sunscreen. Limited to 20. Register before June 23.

Campfire on the Beach

June 29 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Learn about the wildlife of Presque Isle State Park around a campfire on Beach 11. Bring a lawn chair or beach towel to sit around a fire as the educators share stories and information about the park and its wildlife.

Fishing 101 Discover E

June 30 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bring the kids down for this introduction to fishing at the Waterworks Pond. Meet at the floating dock near the Rotary Pavilion. Fishing poles, tackle, and bait are all provided. This is an introduction to fishing program. Limited to 18. Register by June 28.

You can register for each of these events on the DCNR website.

These programs are subject to change at the discretion of park staff. If participants are unable to attend the program, payment is non-refundable.

If you need accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact Presque Isle State Park at (814) 833-7424 to make arrangements for your visit.

With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs. Contact the Erie ASL Interpreters’ Office at (814) 806-2511 for more information about this service.