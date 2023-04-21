Solar panels are being delivered in Summit Township — the plan is for the panels to power tiny homes for veterans in Erie County.

A company called Ocean State Job Lot is delivering solar panels to help power more than a dozen tiny homes for veterans without permanent housing. It’s part of a larger effort from the Freedom Villages for Veterans project at the Erie Sports Center.

A representative from Freedom Villages said they started this project in October 2022 and that veterans would also have jobs working at a greenhouse the company is building.

He added that the next step is to finalize approvals.

“We’re figuring right now that by February or March of next year, the project should be completed with the greenhouse that’s going to give veterans jobs and the 29 assortment of apartments and townhouses that we’re building for the veterans — which is going to house 29 of them,” said Brian Gates, Freedom Villages.

