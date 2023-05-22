The Diocese of Erie is hosting special relics making their way across the United States.

The Erie Diocese is one of 39 in the country that are able to obtain the relics. They are the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the first millennial to be beatified, and Saint Manuel Gonzalez Garcia.

Relics are objects that have a direct association with saints or with the lord. The veneration of relics in the Catholic Church is an ancient tradition that dates back all the way to the new testament.

Bishop Persico said this is a special opportunity during the eucharistic revival.

“To get one Saint and one Blessed who have a great devotion to the Eucharist, to help inspire our people here in the diocese and to enhance their own devotion to the Eucharist,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Diocese of Erie.

To see where and when the relics can be viewed, you can learn more on the diocese’s website.