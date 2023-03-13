Splash Lagoon is celebrating 20 years of supporting the local community.

Scott Enterprises opened the tropical-themed indoor park in March 2003. Since then, more than 3 million guests have visited the park from all over the country.

Scott Enterprises president, Nick Scott Sr., said most of the business comes from out of town.

“The thing that I am most pleased with is the fact that after 20 years, the park is bigger and better and more popular than ever. We have people driving up here from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Buffalo and Syracuse, Rochester and Canada,” said Nick Scott Sr., president of Scott Enterprises.

To recognize the anniversary, Scott Enterprises donated hundreds of free day pass vouchers to several local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club of Erie and Highmark Caring Place.