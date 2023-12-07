(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A brand-new partnership between two Erie organizations is lending additional support to help families in need this winter season.

The Erie Playhouse and Community Shelter Services (CSS) are teaming up and lend a helping hand for the holidays. Through this partnership, audience members attending ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ at the playhouse can donate gift cards to The Angel Tree, which will then go towards families in need this year.

The community is encouraged to attend the play during the month of December and drop off gift cards at the Erie Playhouse — located at 13 W 10th St. Each donor will receive an angel pin.

Showing dates for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ are as follows:

Friday, December 8th at 7:30

Saturday, December 9th at 7:30

Sunday, December 10th at 2:30

Thursday, December 14th at 7:30

Friday, December 15th at 7:30

Saturday, December 16th at 7:30

Sunday, December 17th at 7:30

“It’s so fitting that our Angel Tree, Clarence, adorns our lobby during our production of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,'” said Zach Flock, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse. “We hope the message of the production resonates with our audiences, and that they help support this worthwhile collaboration. Anything we can do to make people’s lives a little more “wonderful” this holiday season, we are happy to do.”