Cyber Monday is in the books and another holiday is about to take place.

It’s called Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to donate to local nonprofits that benefit their communities. Within Erie County, there are nearly 400 nonprofits you could give back to.

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 when a YMCA in New York City joined up with the United Nations Foundation to start a joint effort to raise money for a number of organizations. That spirit has grown into the national movement to fundraise on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year.

To learn how you can participate in this event for your community, head to Giving Tuesday’s Virtual HQ website.