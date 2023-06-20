A local organization is asking for the community’s help in receiving funding for an Erie garden.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network (SSJNN) is a part of Nature’s Path Organic Food Company’s “Gardens for Good” contest.

The organization is seeking funding for “Anthony’s Garden” on Sassafras and West 17th Street in Erie, in an effort to secure additional funding in honor of former teen garden worker Anthony Cortes.

Cortes was a teen who worked summers at the SSJNN teen urban farm and garden program and neighboring Larry’s Market. He passed away in early 2022.

The SSJNN website states that expanding and renaming the space to Anthony’s Garden will honor his legacy and improve the quality of life for all neighbors who use the garden.

Anthony’s Garden will become their main learning garden and urban farm plot, with seasonal programming and will also host school field trips.

The director of Gardens and Greenspace for SSJNN says they are looking to implement new picnic tables, harvesting areas, and more.

She says these areas are beneficial in providing produce for the area and opportunities for the youth.

“I think definitely in our neighborhoods here that we serve in the heart of Erie and all over, that definitely greenspaces and community gardening and opportunities for us to work with young people like we do here with the teenagers and at the Farmer’s Market, are so important,” said Gretchen Gallagher Durney, directors of gardens and greenspace, Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network.

Click here for more information on how to vote for Anthony’s Garden. Voting closes June 25.