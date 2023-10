An unlikely crowd made its way to church Sunday morning.

St Marks Episcopal Church hosted its annual “Blessing of the Animals” service Sunday afternoon.

Parishioners have seen everything from dogs, cats, birds, and even ponies and llamas, make their way through the church pews.

Each animal made their way up to the front of the church to be blessed by the pastor.

Pet owners tell us by having the chance to bring their pet into church to be blessed, it helps their bond grow stronger.