One local organization received re-certification as a housing counseling agency.

After several months of a multi-step process, the St. Martin Center is ready assist the community with their housing needs.

The St. Martin Center has been approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to educate and counsel those who are going to go through budget, credit and home buying decisions.

The organization has successfully completed a ‘HUD’ recertification for their three year plan which offers free classes, workshops, and counseling.

Regina Perry, who is program coordinator says it’s a lengthy process to be approved.

“It involves a lot of inspection, both of the agency and of the housing council, to make sure that we’re up to that standard,” Perry said. “We’re excited to to be able to provide this government backed housing counseling in the Erie community.”

The chief executive officer said financial skills are not as common as most may think.

“We provide that service because we feel it’s essential, not just for those who are in crisis or below the poverty line, but really a lot of individuals need assistance on how to stretch their dollar,” said David Gonzalez, chief executive officer of the St. Martin Center.

According to Gonzalez, St. Martin Center has been impacting the community with all of their programs for many years.

To expand accessibility to the program, the organization is adding workshops at the Blasco Library and other future locations.

“We’re hoping to expand to all five libraries and other partnering agencies such as banks and other community rooms. We don’t just serve the City of Erie, we serve all of Erie County and so it’s important for us to make sure that folks in Albion, Union City, Corry can access these really valuable services,” Perry went on to say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information on how to get involved in the program, you can visit their website here or call them at 814-452-6113.