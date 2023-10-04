One local organization has announced its HUD re-certification from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The St. Martin Center has been approved to be a housing counseling agency.

This means the organization will be able to educate and counsel those who are going to go through budget, credit and home-buying decisions.

To expand accessibility to the program, the organization is adding workshops at the Blasco Library and other future locations.

“We realize that not everyone can physically come to St. Martin Center. We’re super excited that in the month of October, we will be having a live class here at St. Martin Center and it will broadcast into a community room at the Blasco Library. Folks can sign up and come to the library. We feel it’s important for people to be able to access our services in a place where they are comfortable,” said Regina Perry, self-sufficiency program coordinator at St. Martin Center.

For more information on how to get involved in the program, visit their website here.