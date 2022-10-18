A local nonprofit welcomed Saint Patrick’s Haven in its doors after a fire destroyed the homeless shelter’s building almost a month ago.

The CEO of the Mental Health Association (MHA) said merging Saint Patrick’s Haven into their building was easier than expected after answering the shelter’s plea for help.

After a fire destroyed Saint Patrick’s Haven in September, the executive director was left looking for a temporary location to continue their mission of serving Erie’s homeless population.

“I attend a meeting every other week with many of the other providers and we talk about all kinds of things in terms of how to support this population. At that meeting, I happened to say, ‘I really could use a place, I need to re-open. We have 23 people who now don’t have a place to go,’” said Betsy Wiest, executive director, Saint Patrick’s Haven.

Wiest said within an hour she received a response from a local nonprofit.

“Pat Stucke from the Mental Health Association called me and said we would love to host Saint Patrick’s Haven in our lower level,” Wiest added.

Stucke said they questioned what to do with the vacant space in their lower level but saw a greater need after hearing the plea from the shelter.

“It became apparent that we needed to help the guys at Saint Pat’s Haven,” said Pat Stucke, CEO, Mental Health Association.

Wiest said the transition has been an adjustment, but luckily there is only one major change to their operations.

“To gain entrance into our program, it’s a first come, first served, lining up at 7 p.m. outside the east door in the back of the building. People come in, we assign them their cot, their bags are stowed, they can take a shower. All of that is the same, it’s just how you get into the building is a little bit different,” said Wiest.

While things are slightly different, directors said the most important thing is that they are still able to continue serving the homeless population.

“During COVID, it has strengthened all of our relationships as nonprofits which means we understand there’s an immediate need and that we all have to ban together quickly to help those who are out in the cold. It is imperative that we just do what we can and make sure that we get people off the streets,” Stucke added.

Stucke said MHA already had cots available, but overall it was a group effort in order to be fully equipped to serve the people of Saint Patrick’s Haven.