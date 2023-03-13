The luck of the Irish was alive and well on State Street for the Saint Patrick’s Parade.

It spread plenty of green throughout the community and into the cash registers of area restaurants and bars.

After having fun in the parade, many of those people spent money at the bars and restaurants on State Street — one of them being El Amigo Mexican Grill.

“The weekend from the St. Patrick’s Parade was very successful for us because we get a lot of big tables and families, all the community coming over here. It’s very important for us,” said Alex Billadoro, El Amigo Mexican Grill manager.

He added it’s great to support the local economy.

“It’s very important. We are very happy to have this location because we are right in the middle of everything, and when the town has these kinds of events, it’s everything — good for the business,” Billadoro said.

Perry’s Tavern at the Flagship City Food Hall also saw a nice boost. The bar manager was glad to see folks from the parade come inside to support a local business.

“We always say that we always want to support local any way that we can, so it just goes to keep the money here and not going anywhere else. We use it here to revamp everything that we are about,” said Taylor Foster, Perry’s Tavern bar manager.

Both places also said they are expecting a bit of a business boost on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.