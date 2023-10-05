Local students in the manufacturing field got a special visit from state officials Thursday afternoon.

Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education Dr. Khalid Mumin visited McDowell High School’s manufacturing lab to take a tour of the facility.

The lab is complete with cutting-edge technology to help prepare students for a career as soon as they graduate.

According to Millcreek educators, students run the lab just like a business. They learn how to invoice for products, create them, check quality and ship the final products to local customers.

“I had the opportunity to really work with the superintendent, the building principal, the school board is here. We also have businesses and a philanthropic arm to this. They have all the components of a successful sustainable program, that’s why we are here — to gain some insight on how we can take these opportunities and lift these frameworks up and be able to spread them throughout the commonwealth,” said Dr. Mumin.

The education secretary added he witnessed a group of excited, curious learners which is a true testament to the program.