The United States Marine Corps and Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their mission of helping needy families during the holidays.

State police and the Marines are inviting the public to join the annual mission of providing happiness, hope and the joy of Christmas to local children in need.

On Tuesday, state police and the Marines kicked off their “‘Toys for Tots’ Stuff the Cruiser” campaign. Now in its seventh year, its mission stays the same.

As the nation slowly recovers from the pandemic — plus a spike in inflation — the cost of toys has increased for families already facing financial hardships. With the nice weather, it seems more people are in the mood to get out and donate.

There are already over 2,300 kids signed up, and Nov. 20 is the signup deadline. They are asking for unwrapped, non-violent toys for either boys or girls, ages newborn to 14 years of age.

Why is it important that police and marines are working together?

“Part of our job is to serve. In service you want to help the community the best that you can and any opportunity that we have to serve we will look forward to helping the community,” Sgt. Michael Bajor, Toys for Tots coordinator.

“Stuff the Cruiser” will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Summit Township Walmart store.