Area seniors and those who care for them had a chance to learn about the state and local services available to them during the 2023 Senior Fair & Older Living Expo.

Hundreds attended the 11th annual event to learn firsthand about the many services they qualify for — many of which were unknown to seniors prior to Monday’s expo.

Pennsylvania state Representative Ryan Bizzarro’s office hosted the annual event.

“There’s a lot of things that we do in Harrisburg that folks have no idea what’s going on. A lot of things we do circle around senior citizens and Pennsylvania offers a ton of programs for senior citizens that most seniors do not know exist or that they even qualify for. It’s important that they come to this event and realize what’s out there for them,” said state Rep. Bizzarro, (D-3rd District).