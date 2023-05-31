Drivers with peeling Pennsylvania plates got the chance to have those plates replaced for free, and a drive-thru event held Wednesday aimed to help drivers navigate the process.

The event was co-hosted by AAA East Central, the Pennsylvania State Police and State Representative Bob Merski’s office at the AAA Erie office on Peach Street.

Plates eligible for replacement are blistered, peeling or discolored. Any plate with at least one number that isn’t legible from 50 feet away qualifies for a replacement.

“If you think that your plate may need to be replaced, come to an event. The police will be here, they will look at it, they’ll determine whether or not it meets the qualifications for PennDOT to replace it. We have all the forms — we have everything you need. You’ll leave here and the plate will be coming to your home within six weeks,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety advisor at AAA East Central.

Replacing a standard plate is free. A fee may be charged when replacing custom plates.

Anthony said replacement plates will have a new number, so drivers will need to update any services associated with the vehicle like an E-Z Pass or parking passes.