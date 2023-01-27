As Erie Restaurant Week comes to a close this weekend, we heard feedback from the owner of one local business.

Marci Honard, owner of Calamari’s Squid Row on State Street, described Erie Restaurant Week as a success this year. She said the restaurant is usually busy on Saturdays and Sundays, and they’ve seen more business during the week.

Honard added that restaurant week has helped bring in more customers during lunchtime.

“January is typically a little bit slower. We have that little decline from the holidays, and everybody starts their resolutions, maybe don’t go out as often, so I definitely think that it helped. It helped the month out, and I think VisitErie does a great job of promoting it,” said Honard.

Erie Restaurant Week concludes on Sunday, Jan. 29.