A new vendor will soon call the Flagship City Food Hall its new home as it replaces a previous vendor.

Shawarma King left the food hall in April and will be replaced by State Street Taco.

Mark Inscho, the director of food and beverage operations at the food hall, said State Street Taco is a modern concept with an artisan take on street tacos.

He added the new concept is by Kevin Lupp who also helped with Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel and Lupp will now bring his creative visions to life with tacos.

“It’s going to be wild. They’re going to have different seasonal items depending on the time of year. We’ll have daily specials and weekly specials. We’ll have the traditional kind of tried and true stuff too, so there’ll be something for everyone,” said Inscho.

State Street Taco will have samplings at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and will officially open in the food hall on June 15.